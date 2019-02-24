January 2, 1929 - February 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jeanette J. Larson, age 90, of Janesville, died on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born in Evansville, WI, on January 2, 1929, the daughter of the late Stanley F. and Juanita M. (Halvenslaben) Reese. Jeanette graduated from Evansville High School and went to work at Parker Pen. During a summer layoff, she went to work at Borg Products and returned to Parker Pen until retiring. She married Clifford J. Larson in Evansville, WI, on September 27, 1952, and he predeceased her on December 4, 2010. Jeanette enjoyed bowling, reading, rummage sales, flower gardening, and keeping a meticulous yard. She also went to many softball games cheering on the teams that Clifford coached. Jeanette was also an avid Green Bay Packer Fan.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Meyer of Joliet, IL; sister-in-law, Annelle Reese of Milton; very close friends of both Jeanette and Clifford, Jon and Ronda Schyvinck of Janesville; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her husband; and parents; she was predeceased by her siblings: Ruth Jones, William Reese, John Reese, and Pat Reese.

Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Stan Curtis officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be next to her husband at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, WI. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made in Jeanette's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI. (608) 752-2444. www.whitcomb-lynch.com

A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Rock Haven Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to Jeanette during the last three years and to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the care, support and love given to Jeanette during her final journey. All of you are true Angels!