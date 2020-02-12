August 30, 1928 - February 8, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Jeanette H. Sturtevant, age 91, of Janesville, WI, passed away at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg, WI, on February 8, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1928, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Fred and Martha (Grosskreutz) Lemke. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1945, and was united in marriage to Wesley E. Sturtevant on July 15, 1950 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Jeanette was employed by W. D. Hoard Company in Fort Atkinson from 1945 to 1950. Following their marriage, she assisted her husband on the family farm near Whitewater, until they retired from farming. She was employed by Bergner-Weise Department Store in Janesville from 1973 to 1993. Jeanette was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, its Evening Guild, and served on the money counting team. She volunteered at the Adams School Breakfast Club, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She and Wesley enjoyed dancing, playing cards and bowling.

Jeanette Sturtevant is survived by her daughter, Kay Eileen Sturtevant; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Sturtevant, on April 24, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha Lemke; her brother, Elmer Lemke; her sister-in-law, Rachel Lemke; her sister, Emma Klingbeil; and her brother-in-law, Elmer Klingbeil.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Janke will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Jenson Cemetery in Edgerton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Jeanette's memory. The Sturtevant family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com