July 18, 1929 - May 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jeanene M. Melaas, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born in Beloit on July 18, 1929, the daughter of Kenneth and Martha (Hayden) Werle. She married Roger "Chip" N. Melaas on June 24, 1951, in Rockton, IL, and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2004. Jeanene graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and Whitewater Teachers College. She taught at the one-room school house in Butts Corners in Evansville. While raising her family, Jeanene worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Markee Water Conditioning Company, Meinart Company, and Quality Quick Print. She was recognized as a valued and respected employee. Jeanene was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the American Business Women's Association. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, and was a "moon watcher" with her grandchildren. She made every single one of her grandchildren feel like they were the most important person in the world. Jeanene ended every goodbye with a "bushel and a peck" to which her family would respond and a "hug around the neck."

Jeanene is survived by her children: Marthea (Rick) Riley, Sue (Jerry) Green, and John (Kim) Melaas; grandchildren: Sarah (Curt) Nickols, Becca Carney, Ann (Tim) Babler, Jordan (Rob Kalb) Green, Bailey Green, Amy (Brian) Schulz, Jessica (John) Mock, Annie (Kyle) Hanson, and Jacob Melaas; great-grandchildren: Jack, Charlie, Josie, Layla, Sadie, Veda, Luke, Anya, Lexie, Madeline, Emily, Bradley, Layla, Colton, and Caleb; brothers: Jerry (Bobbie) Werle, Dwight (Laura) Wheaton-Werle; many nieces; nephews; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Roger.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Felix Malpica officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Church. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff members of both Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice, for all of their kindness and compassion in their care of Jeanene.

Jeanene loved her family with her whole heart and will be missed by all.