Jeana L Clarke

Cambridge/Edgerton, WI - Jeana Lynn (Ryckman) Clarke, age 36, passed away Friday September 24, 2021 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin. Jeana was born in Lapeer, MI and later moved to WI with her parents. Her high school years were made more difficult by her first battle with cancer. Surviving that, she obtained her high school diploma through Blackhawk Technical College and went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was also a manager for McDonald's, KFC/Taco Bell, and Burger King, and performed clerical duties for Grainger, Comcast, and a medical billing company.
Jeana enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors. She enjoyed her social life and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed Harry Potter, Care Bears, and playing World of Warcraft as a healer. She loved traveling and cooking for others. She won several awards for dancing, Awanas, 4-H, and sports (Go Packers!)
Jeana is survived by her parents Lynn and Gloria, her fiancé Jason Dorrington, and her siblings Ben (Sarah) Ryckman, Nathan (Rebecca) Ryckman, and Brandi (Aaron) Samuelson; her 10 nieces and nephews Mercedes, Kylie, Christopher, Aubrie, Breilyn, Wesley, Nikolai, Vyktorria, Lillian and Aurora. She is further survived by her many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and several aunts and uncles. She was most looking to visiting her Uncle Larry in Heaven.
A visitation for Jeana will be held on Thursday September 30, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Construction is happening on S. Main St. We would advise coming to the funeral home from Hain Rd. Burial to follow promptly at 2pm at Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family or through Jeana's obituary page on the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services website under "Tribute Fund". Masks will be recommended but not mandatory. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, of Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.