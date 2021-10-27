October 5, 1946 - October 14, 2021
Wayzata, MN - Jeana Annette Fox of Wayzata, MN died on October 14, 2021 at the age of 75 years old. Welcoming her into heaven were her parents, Stanley Fredrick and Margaret Tallman Fuchs, her brothers Stanley C. Fox and Robert "Bob" Fuchs, her nephew Jeff Fox, many aunts/uncles and friends, her many loved canine companions and her childhood horse Foxy.
Jeana is survived by her three sons, Travis Veit (Katelyn "Red"), Toby Veit (Sara), Tyler Veit (Anna) and five grandchildren: Ava, Blake and Cole (Toby & Sara) and William and Victoria (Tyler & Anna). She is also survived by her brother Fred Fox (Paula), many nieces and nephews, former stepchildren and their families.
Jeana was born on October 5th, 1946 in Janesville, Wisconsin and was raised there in her family home in the country where they could let their German shepherds roam free and ride her horse Foxy. Growing up with three brothers, Jeana shared her siblings' need for speed. Fred, her oldest brother, designed, built and raced snowmobiles and karts. Bob, second oldest, also raced karts and her youngest brother, Stanley, was a professional race car driver and raced eight times at the Indy 500. She loved the fast-paced life that her brothers brought and carried it into her adulthood.
She became enlightened at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the 60's during a time of political and social upheaval during the Vietnam War. After traveling and living in different locales, Jeana settled in Minnesota in 1976 where she raised her family. She worked in hotels and in property management, retiring in 1999 when she was diagnosed with cancer. She spent the years after volunteering at Assistance League, having coffee with friends, shopping (often online) and enjoying time with her dogs.
To many, Jeana was very friendly and talkative, always generous with a story of her past as well as eager to learn something new about the person sitting across the table from her. She found interest in other people's journeys, what brought them to this place and what made them who they were. Jeana was blessed to be surrounded by a circle of friends who supported her unconditionally.
To her sons' friends, Jeana was often thought of as a 2nd mother. She treated everyone who entered her home as a distinguished guest and treated everyone with respect and dignity, she valued human life and experience and saw the good in each person she met.
Jeana often spoke of her sons as her best achievement. It was not easy to raise three rambunctious boys, but she did so with grace and humility. Her love never wavered, and she would always be on their side in any situation. Her sons would say growing up with Jeana as a mother was fun, and the family dynamic made sure there was never a dull moment. The boys were also well fed, often pleading for mom to make her famous lasagna or "The Dip". They are all educated, confident and self-sufficient due to their mother's love and teachings.
Services will be held at the David Lee Funeral Home in Wayzata, MN on November 7th, 2021 starting at 1:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, Jeana wished for donations to The Assistance League of Minneapolis (www.assistanceleague.org/minneapolis-st-paul) or Howling for Wolves (www.howlingforwolves.org)