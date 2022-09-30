Jean (McConnell) Jensen

December 15, 1932 - August 25, 2022

Janesville, WI - Jean was born December 15, 1932 to William and Grace McConnell in Oak Park, IL. She grew up in Oak Park with her parents and younger brother, Bill, and spent many enjoyable summers in Evansville, IN, with her aunt and uncle. She attended Purdue University where she met her first husband, J. Phil Jensen. After Phil graduated, they moved to Washington, DC, where Phil served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the Pentagon. While in Washington, DC, two of Jean and Phil's three daughters, Lynn and Kim, were born. In 1956, Jean, Phil, and their two daughters returned to Phil's hometown of Janesville. A third daughter, Jane, was born a few years after their return to Janesville. Phil and Jean divorced in 1972. Jean married Dick Wise of Newburgh, IN, in 1995 and was widowed just 13 months later.