Jean (McConnell) Jensen

Janesville, WI - Jean was born December 15, 1932 to William and Grace McConnell in Oak Park, IL. She grew up in Oak Park with her parents and younger brother, Bill, and spent many enjoyable summers in Evansville, IN, with her aunt and uncle. She attended Purdue University where she met her first husband, J. Phil Jensen. After Phil graduated, they moved to Washington, DC, where Phil served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the Pentagon. While in Washington, DC, two of Jean and Phil's three daughters, Lynn and Kim, were born. In 1956, Jean, Phil, and their two daughters returned to Phil's hometown of Janesville. A third daughter, Jane, was born a few years after their return to Janesville. Phil and Jean divorced in 1972. Jean married Dick Wise of Newburgh, IN, in 1995 and was widowed just 13 months later.
Jean loved being a mother and grandmother. During the years that her daughters were growing up, she was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and was on the Board of Directors of Badger Council of Girl Scouts. She also served as a 4-H leader and was involved with many school activities for all three girls. As a grandmother, she and grandson Robby enjoyed participating in numerous Elderhostel (Road Scholar) trips.
Jean was the American Red Cross, Rock County Chapter, Executive Director for 20 years. During that time, she was a charter member of the NISWAVA (Northern Illinois Southern Wisconsin Association of Volunteer Administrators) and served in various capacities as a member of the board. Jean was on the ECHO (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others) Board of Directors for over 18 years; serving on the executive committee and heading up the personnel committee for many years. She was an active member of the Zonta Club of Janesville and was their secretary and treasurer at different points in time. She was also a member of the RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) and was chair of the board from 2001 to 2003. One of Jean's favorite volunteer positions came during her retirement when she served as a Book Buddy at Kennedy Elementary School. She found it most rewarding to help children learn to read and explore the world through books.
A long-time member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Janesville, Jean taught Sunday school for many years and served on various ministries. She was active in the Janesville Woman's Club, serving on the board for several years and as president from 1970 to 1971. She was also a life member of Phi Mu Fraternity and a member of the Rockford Phi Mu Chapter. As a strong supporter of education and in remembrance of her father, brother, and aunt, Jean established scholarships at Monmouth College, LA City College, and University of Evansville respectively.
She is survived by her three daughters: Lynn Jensen of Greenfield, WI, Kim (Ron Benton) Jensen of Whitefish, MT, and Jane (James Saint) Jensen Saint of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by her grandson, Robby Benton of Washington, DC; and several cousins.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the CEDAR CREST RETIREMENT CENTER CHAPEL, 1702 S River Rd, Janesville, WI. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, 1800 East Racine St, Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jean's memory to ECHO, 65 S. High St, Janesville, WI, 53548 (https://echojanesville.org/) or a charity of your choice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
