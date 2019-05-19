Jean Maxine Kersten

October 12, 1930 - May 13, 2019

Mesa, AZ -- Jean Maxine (Meyer) Kersten, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13th, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. Jean was born October 12, 1930 in Janesville WI to George and Bernice Meyer. She married her lifelong partner, Roger M. Kersten on March 17, 1951. Together they owned Kersten's Lawnmower Clinic and Kersten's Christmas Trees. Upon retirement, they moved to Apache Junction, AZ where they enjoyed many wonderful years together. Jean is survived by her four children James (Marcia), Larry (Kathy), Steve (Elaine), Connie (Darren), five grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and her sister Lois (Meyer) Hagen. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Roger Kersten, her parents George and Bernice Meyer, and her brother, Warren Meyer. Jean was a dedicated wife and a loving mother who will forever be missed. At Jean's request, no service will be held. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Mesa, AZ.

We little knew that morning that GOD was

going to call you name. In life we loved

you dearly, in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not

go alone. For part of us went with you, the

day GOD called you home.

Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems

the same, but as GOD calls us one by one, the

chain will link again.