Jean Marjory (Anderson) Reilly

August 21, 1940 - December 29, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Jean Marjory Reilly, age 82, of Edgerton, died, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She and her twin sister, Joan, were born in Stoughton, WI on Aug. 21, 1940, to Alfred and Selma (Lunde) Anderson. Jean's mother died when she and Joan were very young so for many years they lived with an aunt and uncle, Georgia and Theodore Lunde, in McLean, Illinois. While teenagers, the twins returned to Edgerton, graduating from Edgerton Senior High School in 1958. Jean was united in marriage to Phillip Jerome Reilly on Nov. 28, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton and together they were blessed with six children.

