Jean Marjory (Anderson) Reilly

Edgerton, WI - Jean Marjory Reilly, age 82, of Edgerton, died, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She and her twin sister, Joan, were born in Stoughton, WI on Aug. 21, 1940, to Alfred and Selma (Lunde) Anderson. Jean's mother died when she and Joan were very young so for many years they lived with an aunt and uncle, Georgia and Theodore Lunde, in McLean, Illinois. While teenagers, the twins returned to Edgerton, graduating from Edgerton Senior High School in 1958. Jean was united in marriage to Phillip Jerome Reilly on Nov. 28, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton and together they were blessed with six children.
Jean worked as a CNA for thirty plus years at Edgerton Memorial Community Hospital and for a brief time before she retired at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Jean found great reward working as a CNA; she loved taking care of people. She especially loved working in the nursery, caring for newborns. Jean was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a 4-H Club Leader. She loved watching and supporting her children and grandchildren's 4-H, FFA, sports, theater, band, and choir activities. Jean was mom to not just her own children, but to many of her sixty-four nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children: Helen (Tyronne) Furrow of Parkersburg, WV, Jerome (Colleen) Reilly of Edgerton, Karen Reilly of Janesville, James Reilly of Fulton, and John (Julie) Reilly of Beloit; grandchildren: Maddi (Alek Splitt) of Eau Claire, Patrick (Margaret Hamann) of Edgerton and Katy of Glendale, AZ; step-granddaughter, Misty Allen of Janesville, and her children: Marlee, Nani, Tinsley, and Reilly; sister-in-law, Mary (Anderson) Williams; dear friends, Patricia and Veto Chiumenti; and other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phil; beloved daughter, Julie Ann Reilly; her loving grandson, Zane P.W. Reilly; and siblings and spouses: Bernice (Walton) Olson, Anna Mae (Clarence) Teubert, Robert Anderson, Arnold (June) Anderson, LeRoy Anderson, Ruth Anderson, and Joan (Harold) Demrow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton with Father David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of Mass. Memorials in Jean's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton or the Edgerton Hospital Foundation. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
"Jean's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Rock Haven for the exceptional care and kindness they provided."
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Reilly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.