Jean M. (Seefeldt) Paul

December 28, 1929 - June 30, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Jean Mae Paul, age 91, of Janesville died Wednesday, June 30,2021 at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. She was born in Janesville on December 28, 1929, the daughter of Spencer and Wilma (Firlus) Seefeldt. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. She later graduated from Swedish American Hospital with a degree in radiology. She married James "Stu" Paul on January 25, 1952.
Following school Jean worked as a radiologist for Janesville physicians for a time. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school and she then became employed by the Janesville School System where she worked for 21 years until retiring.
Jean's interests revolved around her family. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She very much missed the love of her life, her husband, "Stu" who passed away on December 22, 2004. Jean was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church.
Jean Paul is survived by children: David (Kathy) Paul, Pam Paul, Dean Paul, and Penny (Tim) Riley; grandchildren, Michael (Carley) Paul, Rebecca (Scott) Rasmussen, Sarah Paul, Jonathan (Alicia) Paul, TJ (Shannon) Riley, Matt (Molly Lloyd) Riley, and Jenna (Alex) Erlien; 12 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nancy Utzig, Jane Bordner and Virginia Seefeldt; and her cousin, Arnie (Jan) Van Hoosen. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Seefeldt; infant sister, Joanne Seefeldt; and great grandson, Hayden Rasmussen.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 7th at the CHURCH with Rev. James Johnson officiating. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church Foundation.
