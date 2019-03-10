December 7, 1919 - March 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jean M. Jensen, age 99, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Edgerton Hospital & Health Services. She was born in Janesville on December 7, 1919, the daughter of Jerry and Mabel (Cadman) Lindley. Jean was a Janesville resident all her life and graduated from Janesville High School in 1937. She married Carl M. Jensen on August 31st, 1940, in Dubuque, IA. Jean was employed at the Rock County Health Care Center and the Pinehurst Outpatient Department. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Jean's passions in life were her cooking and baking, grandkids, traveling, babysitting, and volunteering for numerous organizations. Jean had an enthusiasm for life that infected many, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the children she babysat for, as they fondly remember her as "Grandma Jean".

Jean is survived by her two children, Peter (Kendra Pierson) Jensen, Phoenix, AZ, and Leslee (Alan) O'Meara, of Janesville; five grandchildren: Ross (Theresa) Jensen, Amber (Ryan) O'Herrin, Rory (Traci) Jensen, Marnee O'Meara, and Matthew O'Meara; eight great grandchildren: Kaden, Ava, and Chase O'Herrin, Taylor Jensen, Tahlia and Ryo Jensen, and Keeley and Alekzander O'Meara.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Jensen on May 8, 2007; her parents; and her three sisters: Harriet, Geraldine and Ada.

Private funeral services, per Jean's request, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of memorials, please pay it forward by doing a kind deed in memory of "Grandma Jean". Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Jean passed away peacefully with family by her side. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care and friendship of the staff at Milton Senior Living, Edgerton Care Center, and Edgerton hospital. Donnetta, Kathy, BG, Phyllis, Faith, and Cindy are angels that formed a close relationship with grandma and helped her in so many ways over the years. A good card game with lots of laughter was enjoyed frequently by all.