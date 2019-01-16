Jean M. Giese

January 14, 1952 - January 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jean M. Giese, 66, of Janesville, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, January 12, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1952, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Donald and Mary (Keegan) Quade. She was a graduate of Parker High School in 1970. After graduating from high school, Jean married Larry W. Hanson on June 20, 1970, at First Lutheran Church. They had three sons, Troy, Brad, and Tim. Together, they purchased their dream farm and had horses, which Jean absolutely loved. Larry preceded her in death on April 3, 2003. She married Wayne E. Giese on October 19, 2007, in Janesville. Jean and Wayne enjoyed their trips to the casino, card games with friends and traveling. Jean worked at Accudyne/ATK for 10 years and retired from Grainger in 2014. Although, Jean will be remembered for many things, her warm, welcoming smile will remain in our hearts forever. Above all, Jean cherished and adored everyone in her family, loved spending time with them, and always made sure to tell them she loved them to the moon and back.

Lovingly survived by her husband, Wayne; sons: Troy (Sue) Hanson, Brad (Jill) Hanson and Tim (Ashley) Hanson; step children: Daniel (Tara) Giese, Shelly (Brian) Nelson and Dale (Bridgette) Bladorn; grandchildren: Samantha, Tiffany (Dominic), Brady, Emily, Ben, Karlie, Kassy, Sam, Madilyn, Dylan, Tanner, Colbie, Morgan and Cashton; great-grandchildren, Keelan and Dawson; siblings: Donna (Pat Ford) Ulset, Deb (Don) Lawson, and Kim (Carl Calkins) Quade; sister-in-law, Velma Quade; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; in-laws and their families; and her faithful canine companion, Joey.

Also preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mary; siblings: Steve, Chuck, Tommy and Kathy; and canine companion, Lukey.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 S. Ringold Street. Affordable Cremation and Funeral Service of Belvidere assisted the family. Please visit affordablecremationbelvidere.com to leave condolences for the family.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse