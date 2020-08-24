Jean M. Christensen

March 21, 1936 - August 21, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Jean M. (Lord) Christensen, 84, of Beloit, WI, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 21, 1936 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Donald and Violet (Saunders) Lord. Jean was a 1954 graduate of Edgerton High School, and attended UW Whitewater and UW LaCrosse. She married Donald "Chris" Christensen on June 22, 1955 in Dubuque, IA. He predeceased her on July 2, 2018. Jean was employed by Powers Elementary as a Teacher's Aid in both the classroom and library. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family, knitting, and traveling with Chris.
Survivors include her children: Cynthia Mooney (Rendel) of Beloit, WI, Todd (Tammy) Christensen of Janesville, WI, Gregory (Kim) Christensen of Beloit, and Julie (James) Helm of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Travis, Jeremy (Sasha), Kristi (Ali), Hunter, Logan, Nichole (Travis), Joshua, Luke, and Lauren; great-grandchildren: Mya, Cody, Stella, and Cecilia; brother-in-law, Sheldon Schieldt of Edgerton, WI; brother-in-law, LaVerne (Diane) Christensen of Beloit; good friend, Dee Jones; other relatives and friends, including her breakfast club girlfriends. She was predeceased by her parents; son-in-law, Jeff Mooney; and twin sister, Janet Schieldt.
A Memorial Visitation of Remembrance for Jean will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face mask are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com