September 2, 1924 - October 14, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Jean L. Benson, age 95, of Edgerton, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton. She was born in the town of Dunkirk on September 2, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Doris (LaFleur) Furseth. Jean married Stanley H. Benson on February 26, 1942 at First Lutheran Church, Stoughton. He preceded her in death on November 26, 1998. Jean and Stan spent many wonderful years in Busseyville and Albion where they raised their family. Jean moved to Minocqua to live near her daughter and family, returning to Edgerton in 2005. Jean was a stay at home mom most of her life. She took great pride in the up-keep of her home, along with providing healthy meals for her family. Her specialty was making delicious birthday cakes and M&M cookies for her family and friends. She also enjoyed writing short stories and letters to family and friends.

Jean is survived by two children, Judy Yoss and Gary Benson; four grandchildren: Daniel Benson, Lisa (fiance, Bill Anderson) Griffin, Matthew (Leanne) Yoss and Kelly Yoss; five great-grandchildren: Halee, Katey, Garrett, Ben and Norah; great-great-granddaughter, Stella; brother, Jon Furseth; and many loving nieces; nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son; brother, Marty Furseth; sister, Nancy Dahl; and son-in-law, David Yoss.

A Private Family Service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Burial will take place at Lutheran South Cemetery, Stoughton. Memorials may be made in Jean's name to Central Lutheran Church, 100 W. Rollin St. Edgerton, WI 53534 or Agrace HospiceCare, 2901 N. Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton, as well as Agrace Hospice Care for the loving care given to Jean.