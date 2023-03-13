Jean Kutz

November 3, 1929 - March 4, 2023

Janesville, WI - H. Jean Kutz, age 93 of Janesville, WI passed away at her home on March 4, 2023. She was born on November 3,1929 in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Louise Mavis. She was raised on a farm outside of Wittenberg.

