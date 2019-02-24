April 24, 1935 - February 22, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Jean H. Ylvisaker, age 83, of Edgerton, died Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Edgerton Care Center. She was born in Amberg, WI, on April 24, 1935, the daughter of the late Francis and Mabel (Duenn) Beattie. Jean graduated from Amberg High School and then moved to Milwaukee where she worked as a receptionist and payroll bookkeeper. She moved to Edgerton in 1954, and worked at IKI in the same role. Jean was united in marriage to Jack R. Ylvisaker on May 12, 1957, at Central Lutheran Church by Rev. Hestness. Jack preceded her in death on August 28, 1998. Jean was an avid homemaker and enjoyed gardening, reading, refurbishing older furniture, going to and having rummage sales, but loved being a mother and grandmother the most! She loved taking care of her "boys" and when they were blessed with grandchildren, she was completely overjoyed to stay at home and be a Gram and Nanny to them. She enjoyed helping out at church and was an active member of Sarah Circle and Krazy Quilters until her health prevented it. She also liked working with the "girls" for funeral luncheons.

She is survived by her three sons: Jamie and Jerry Ylvisaker both of Edgerton, and Jack (Susan) Ylvisaker of Janesville; three grandsons: Jeremie, Alex (Jodi), and Max Ylvisaker; a granddaughter, Jennifer (Shawn) Wade; a great granddaughter, Sydney; two sisters, Dorothy Whitaker and Debbie Edwards; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Axcell and Gary Edwards; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant daughters, Jennifer and Jodie; daughter-in-law, Susie Ylvisaker; three brothers: Francis, Robert, and John Beattie; and six sisters: Marilyn Midtbo, Mary Jane Axcell, Marion Espy, Joan Mattison, Sandra Carter, and Karen Mathias.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fasett Cemetery. Memorials if desired can be made to Central Lutheran Church. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com