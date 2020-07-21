May 1, 1927 - July 17, 2020
DeKalb, IL -- Jean Elizabeth Gallagher, 93, of DeKalb, IL, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born May 1, 1927, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Fred and Pauline (Rechek) Miller, the youngest of five. Jean married Howard G. Goldy and they began their life together on Howard's family farm in rural Shirland, IL. Here they raised their children and shared the challenges and joys of farm and community life. Jean enjoyed a variety of jobs throughout her life from the early days at Parker Pen to retirement from the Colt Industries Accounts Receivable Department in 1988. She and Howard then treasured their motor home travels and winters in Florida. After Howard died, she married Daniel Gallagher, spending 13 happy years together until his death in 2008. At different times during the remainder of her life, she lived with her children and granddaughter, until the frailty of her body required more care, and she moved to DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Facility in 2017. Her body may have been weak, but her mind was sharp, remembering birthdays, playing Words with Friends on her iPod, checking out Facebook posts of pets, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and, of course, doing daily crossword puzzles and sudokus. She also knew and thanked her many caregivers by name.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Carolyn Jane) Goldy of Lewisburg, OH; her daughter, Vickie Goldy Mortensen; her partner, Mary Gay McKinney of DeKalb, IL; five grandchildren: Kelly, Gregg, Grant, Christopher and Jacqueline; 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her siblings; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private grave side service will take place in Rockton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jean Elizabeth Gallagher Memorial Fund, addressed to the Gallagher Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.