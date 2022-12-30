Jean E. (Will) Riepl

March 7, 1926 - December 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - Jean Elizabeth (Will) Riepl, age 96, of Janesville, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born to Carl and Elizabeth (Neitzel) Will on March 7, 1926. She was a graduate of St. Paul's Lutheran School and went on to graduate from Janesville High School Class of 1943. During her senior year of high school, Jean worked part-time at Woolworth's Department Store. Upon graduation she had to work for her mother at Will Grocery delivering groceries. Later she worked at Janesville Cotton Co. until she married the love of her life, Harvey Riepl, on June 13, 1948 with whom she shared over 50 years together until his death in 2000. Jean was a wonderful mother and homemaker to the couple's eight daughters. Jean was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, Ladies Aid, and the Altar Guild. She enjoyed baking, many evenings playing cards and attending her grandkids' sporting events.

