Jean E. (Will) Riepl

Janesville, WI - Jean Elizabeth (Will) Riepl, age 96, of Janesville, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born to Carl and Elizabeth (Neitzel) Will on March 7, 1926. She was a graduate of St. Paul's Lutheran School and went on to graduate from Janesville High School Class of 1943. During her senior year of high school, Jean worked part-time at Woolworth's Department Store. Upon graduation she had to work for her mother at Will Grocery delivering groceries. Later she worked at Janesville Cotton Co. until she married the love of her life, Harvey Riepl, on June 13, 1948 with whom she shared over 50 years together until his death in 2000. Jean was a wonderful mother and homemaker to the couple's eight daughters. Jean was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, Ladies Aid, and the Altar Guild. She enjoyed baking, many evenings playing cards and attending her grandkids' sporting events.
She is survived by her seven daughters: Sue (Jack) Arnold of Edgerton, Karen (Rich) Zastoupil, Ellen (Gregg) Davis, Gwen (Dave) Brassington, Sharon (Tom) Roth, Dawn (Tim) Roberts all of Janesville, and Janice (Tony) Clymer of Colorado Springs, CO; son-in-law, Darrell Benedict; 18 beloved grandchildren: Jon Arnold, Dan (Danyel) Arnold, Mark Arnold, Steve (Alyssa) Arnold, Sara (Dave) Knuth, Eric (Kelly) Zastoupil, Brandon (Amber) Davis, Tom (Caryn) Davis, Matt Davis, Natalie (Austin) Schulte, Joe (Kristin) Benedict, Jeremy (Rachel) Benedict, Kate (Eric) Peterson, Ryan Brassington, Peter Roth, Rachel Roth, Aaron (Abby) Clymer, and Jena Clymer; 28 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey; daughter, Beth Benedict; three grandsons: Christopher Zastoupil, David Arnold, and Dwayne Arnold; brother, Bob Will; and sister, Ruth Kowal.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville, and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. Memorials in Jean's name can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School. For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
