January 20, 1927 - April 26, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jean E. McCann, 94, died peacefully on Monday, April 26, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Her family likes to imagine she is now reunited with her beloved Gordy and they are dancing again, somewhere in the clouds. Jean was born January 20, 1927, one of eight children of William and Agnes (Joyce) Skelly of Janesville. That established something of a pattern. In June 1948 Jean married Thomas Gordon McCann and they, too, went on to raise eight children in a union that spanned a remarkable 65 years until his death in 2013. Theirs was a textbook Irish Catholic family life, one filled with all of the joys a large family could produce, but also mountains of laundry, uncountable meals to prepare and ironing baskets that never went empty. Her children gave her great pride, on their good days. Her mission was that of a mother, and she embraced it completely. In recent years she enjoyed her home at Rock Haven, where she was known to play a mean game of bingo.
Jean is survived by her children: Patty Peel, Tucson, Ariz., Dennis (Barbara), of Bayfield, WI, David (Mary Ann), of Janesville, Richard, of Los Angeles, Carol (Carrie Tobin), of Madison, Mark, of Madison, Connie Hefty, of Janesville, and Betsy, of Sauk City. Her grandchildren include Tim, Meghan, Ryan, (Andrea), Chelsy, Adam (Natasha), Leigh and Max. Great-grandchildren include William, McKenna, Kennedy and William Gordon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas "Gordy"; siblings: Marguerite, Gerald, Thomas, Rosemary, Alan, Agnes and William. Also preceded by son-in-law, Thomas Peel and son-in-law, Rick Hefty.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, with the Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow Mass to MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY. Visitation will take place at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Adherence to Covid-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, is requested. Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI, 53546. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Her family would like to thank the staff of Rock Haven Nursing Home for the care they provided, as well as the staff of Agrace Hospice Care for their compassionate service.