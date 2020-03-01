November 13, 1934 - February 25, 2020

Eau Claire, WI -- Jean E. Bruns, age 85, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born November 13, 1934, in Janesville, to John and Anna (Abey) Hall. Jean graduated from Janesville High School in 1952, and went on to the Business Institute of Milwaukee, and then worked at the Janesville Medical Center. She married the love of her life, Fred Bruns, of Lackawaxen, PA in 1956. They lived in Janesville, later relocating to Eau Claire in 1981. They had many happy years together as a family, going camping, fishing, and traveling. Together, they had four children: JoAnn (Jerry) Sagen of Brodhead, WI; Fred (Carolyn) Bruns of Lincoln University, PA; Robert (Jill) Bruns of Oswego, NY; and Jeff (Connie) Bruns of La Crosse, WI. Jean was a kind and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved gardening, organizing "the girl's" birthday lunches, socializing with her friends, trying new recipes, reading, and listening to music. Jean was never short on words, and could strike up a conversation anywhere with anyone. She loved to travel to Pennsylvania and New York to see family over the years. Her family and friends were her world, and their time together created cherished memories. Jean loved football, and was an avid Packer fan who liked to heckle her Viking fan friends. Jean volunteered her time to the Chippewa Valley Literacy, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren: Jeremy (Callie) Sagen, Jessica Sagen, Christopher and Jonathan Bruns, Grace, Lucas and Allyson Bruns; grand dogs; cousins; and many special friends. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Jesse Sagen; and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will take place at the Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire at a later date. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. This was Jean's favorite charity. Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences online, please visit www.stokesprockandmunt.com.