Jean Combs

Beloit, WI - Jean Louise Combs, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on December 21, 1930 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI, the daughter of James and Lillian Allen. Jean graduated from Brodhead High School. She later attended Platteville Teachers College and Blackhawk Vocational School. Jean married Dorman Combs in 1950. He predeceased her on October 13, 1989.
Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. Jean enjoyed history, volunteering at the Beloit Historical Society and visiting many historical sites. She also volunteered for RSVP and was involved in America Reads programs. Jean was a Sunday School teacher, a talented pianist and an understanding counselor for family and friends. She loved animals, bird watching and animals, especially the strays.
Survivors include her sons: Mike Combs, Mark (Kim) Combs, John (Diane) Combs and Thomas Combs; grandchildren: Jaron (Carey), Rebekah (Brad) Dement, Robert Combs, Ashley (Anthony) Hoverson and Taylor Combs; great-grandchildren: Mallory, Camden, Lacy, Lilliana, Kayleigh and Wesley; sister-in-law, Katherine Allen; one nephew, David Allen; and her cat, Zoey.
Jean was predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Dr. James Allen; and nephew, John Allen.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Jean will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI. Followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in the church with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI.
Memorials may be made in her name to Central Christian Church or to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.