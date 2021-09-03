Janesville, WI - Jean Ryan, 84, formerly of Trotwood, OH, died on Monday, August 30th at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center.
Jean is survived by her 3 children, Mark (Val) of Dublin, Ireland; Marilyn (Jim) Miller of Janesville, WI and Kathy (Joe) Grigg of Centerville, OH; grandchildren: Meghan Miller of West Allis (WI); Cory (Mary) Miller and their daughter, Lona of Columbus, OH; Abby Miller of West Allis, WI and Zach Miller of Janesville, WI and step-grandson, Danny Kelly of Australia. Many loving nieces and nephews, as well as special brothers and sisters-in-law also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Leo and Mary Hart; her 5 siblings and her husband of 60 years, Thomas Ryan.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers she has had since moving to Janesville, especially Pixie Miller; the staff of Home Instead and the many caring staff members of St. Elizabeth Nursing Home and Manor for the compassion extended to Jean. Interment will be in Dayton, OH. All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family locally. Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.