August 7, 1926 - October 29, 2018
Palmyra, WI -- Mrs. Jean B. Shuler, age 92, of Blue Spring Lake in Palmyra, WI, died peacefully on October 29, 2018, in Elmhurst, IL. Jean was born on August 7, 1926, the daughter of Lester and Esther (Jacobsen) Brann. She graduated from Racine Park High School in January 1944. Jean attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison from 1944-1948, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. Jean joined Alpha Xi Delta Sorority in 1944. Jean married Dr. Frank F. Shuler in Racine, WI on September 11, 1948. They moved to Clinton, WI, in 1952, where Frank began practicing dentistry, and they raised their family. She was a loving mother to her four children: Dr. Charles (Cynthia) Shuler of Vancouver, BC; Kathryn Schaff of Blaine, MN; Dr. Andrew (Geri Jo) Shuler of Janesville, WI; and Kristine (John) DeGrace of Elmhurst, IL; and a loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren with one more on the way. In 1997, she and Frank moved to Blue Spring Lake in Palmyra, WI, where they had a cottage for many years. She often enjoyed a slow pontoon ride around the lake during summer sunsets.
Jean valued greatly giving back to the community, and volunteered often. While in Clinton, she was quite active in the Clinton Jaycettes, where she served as president for several years. She was a part of the Badger Council of Girl Scouts as leader, troop organizer, trainer, committee member, and Council President. She was active in the Women's Club as President, and was a founder of the Clinton Junior Women's Club. She also was President of the Twentieth Century Club, where she eventually served on the district board. She was involved with her church, Jefferson Prairie Lutheran in Poplar Grove, IL. Jean was a Sunday school teacher. She served as president of Church Women, president of the Congregation, plus participated in countless other activities and involvements within the church. She was active with American Lutheran Church Women (ACLW), and was on the conference board for a number of years. After she and Frank moved to Palmyra, she became involved with St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she served as council president at the age of 91.
She found it very important to give back to the community, not only through her volunteering but also through teaching. After attending college, she taught chemistry at the University of Wisconsin Extension in Milwaukee from 1948-1952. She was also a Stateline Literacy Council Tutor in Beloit, teaching English as a second language to students, and was a Golden Apple volunteer tutor in Clinton Elementary School and at Palmyra Elementary School.
Jean was a die-hard Badger and Packers fan, she and Frank held season tickets for 69 years at Camp Randall. In November of 2017, she was honored for being one of the 100 longest season ticket holders. Jean was an expert quilter, a strong bridge player, loved to read, and was always in the kitchen baking cookies, butterhorns, or chocolate sheet cake for the family. Her generosity and support were cornerstone and principal to the family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank; her parents; and brother, Lester; and is survived by her sister, Phyllis Hay.
A visitation will be on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 11 a.m. until the memorial service at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church - 313 E. Main Street, Palmyra, WI. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 205, Palmyra, WI 53156, Lutherdale Building Fund N7891 US Hwy 12, Elkhorn, WI 53121, or Sons of Norway, 1455 W Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55408. Online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.Haaselockwoodfhs.com.
