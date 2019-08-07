July 2, 1959 - August 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jean Ann Vance, 60, of Janesville, WI, passed gracefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Jean was born to Ronald and Mary Zimmer, and grew up on a farm in Spring Valley, WI. She is sister to: David, Paul, Dean, Ellen, John, Barry, Roger, Tony, Nancy, and Rhonda. Jean is mother to her four children she loved so dearly: Holie, Andy, Adam, and Emily. She has five beautiful grandchildren: Mazie, Liam, Theodore, Josefina, and little Norah. She will be missed dearly.

Jean was a fierce, strong-willed, spirited woman who loved like no other. She taught us all about how precious life is and how we should cherish each moment. She loved life and fought to the very end. The memory of her laughter brings joy to our hearts. Jean loved deep, laughed beautifully, and lived passionately. We all love you and will see you again.

A Celebration of Jean's Life will take place at: Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Dr., Janesville, WI, 53545 on Saturday, August, 10, 2019. Visitation starts at 3 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow. All who knew and loved Jean Ann are welcome to come celebrate her life and the joy she brought to all of ours.