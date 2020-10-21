Jean Ann Sittler Brummel

October 19, 1932 - October 18, 2020
Elkhorn, WI - Jean Ann Brummel (Sittler), 87 (one day short of 88), of Elkhorn, WI passed away in her home surrounded by family Sunday, October 18th, 2020. Jean was born to Edward and Bernadine (Kocher) Sittler, the oldest of nine siblings in Wheaton, Illinois. After high school, she commuted for a secretary position in Chicago before meeting and marrying Norman Leroy Brummel in Wheaton, IL, on January 29, 1956. They moved and started farming in Johnson Creek, WI. Shortly after, they purchased land outside of Elkhorn and built the Brummel FarmTM in 1960. Jean's greatest happiness was the success and love shared between her five children and eight grandchildren. She was extremely caring and gave her time and skills to charities and church. Her greatest gift was always making those around her feel loved through her care, lessons, cooking, sewing, and friendship. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children: Dale (Cheryl) Brummel of Burlington, WI; Sue (Rick) Boyle of Milwaukee, WI; Rodger (Julie) Brummel Lake Zurich, IL; Dr. Gary (Roberta) Brummel D.V.M. of Lebanon, PA; and Sam (Jessica) Brummel of Darien, WI. Eight grandchildren: TJ; Savanna; Samantha; Maximilian; Mitchell; Roman; Cyrus; Marcella. Four sisters: Dolly (Robert) Steinhouse Geneva, IL; Florance - Sis (David) Wiesbrook Yorkville, IL, Lois (Wayne) Konicek Plano, IL; Kathy (Dudley) Markham Menomonie, WI. Along with many family and friends. She was reunited with husband Norman of 59 years. She was preceded in death by four siblings: Pat Vanderwiel, Red Sittler, Bud Sittler, and Arthur - Art (Fran) Sittler.
Private Memorial Mass will be streamed live at 11:00AM on Thursday October, 22nd. At 11:00AM please type: www.facebook.com/groups/jeanbrummel into your web browser (i.e., google). The live stream should seen on the page, continue to refresh if you do not see the video. Please use link to visit Jean Brummel's Memorial page on Facebook for online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorial in Jean's name may be directed to St. Patricks Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, or the Elkhorn Food Pantry, 14 W. Geneva St. Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Brummel Family.