Janesville, WI - Jean Ann Lademann, age 75, of Janesville, passed peacefully into Eternal Glory with her loved ones by her side on January 12, 2023, after a four-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Jean was born on March 5, 1947, in St Paul, MN to Marston and Irene (Hemingson) Schreiber. She graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1965 and proudly obtained her BA in Business Administration from Lewis University in 1993. Growing up, she worked as a carhop for her family's A&W root beer stand in Janesville. Most of her career was spent selling real estate in Janesville and working for corporate relocation companies based in the Chicago area. She enjoyed traveling across the U.S. with her relocation jobs.
Most dear to Jean's heart was her constant faith in the Lord and serving others. No matter what she was involved in, she took the wheel. She co-led the Janesville chapter of the Modern Widows Club, was on the Mercy Health Association of Volunteers Board for Mercy Hospital, chairing their Hospitality House, served as the Meals on Wheels Coordinator for Faith Community Church, led Al Anon groups, and led countless bible studies and small groups through Faith Community Church. When she wasn't leading a group, she was volunteering at Agrace Thrift Store, Re-Tag-It Thrift Shop, or Janesville Performing Arts Center. Her circle was wide, and if you were in it, you were one of the lucky ones. She selflessly continued to encourage and care for others until her last days of her cancer journey.
Her family and friends meant the world to her. She was her grandchildren's biggest fan, cheering loudly at baseball games and figure skating competitions. She cherished her frequent trips after her diagnosis, especially those to the beach. She was always planning her next adventure, even with the hospital staff in her final week.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Julie (Greg) Yerke of Janesville; a precious grandson, Hunter Yerke; a treasured granddaughter, Liesl Yerke; siblings: Karen (Terry) Page, William (Cindy) Schreiber, James (Lynn) Schreiber, and Debra Schreiber; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Carly and Teddy. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jens Lademann.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Dr, Janesville, WI. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in honor of Jean to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or donate by mail to 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
2 Timothy 4:7
