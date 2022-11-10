Jean Ann (Calkins) DuFrane

April 22, 1931 - November 3, 2022 Mesa, AZ - Jean A. DuFrane, 91, of Mesa, AZ passed away at home peacefully Thursday November 3, 2022. Jean was born in St. Paul, MN in 1931 and raised in Eau Claire, WI by her parents Seth and Eda Calkins. She graduated Valedictorian of her class at Eau Claire High School. She graduated 2nd in her class from Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire in 1953 earning a BS in Education and where she was a member of Sigma Pi Kappa and Kappa Delta Pi sororities.

The day after graduating from college Jean married Stan DuFrane. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. With her family, Jean travelled extensively around the US. She and Stan also travelled to Mexico and Europe.