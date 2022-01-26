Evansville, WI - Jean A. Krebs, age 92, of Evansville, WI passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Beloit on February 20, 1929, the daughter of Marvin and Grace (VanAntwerp) Torkilson. Jean married Wesley W. Krebs Sr. on October 30, 1946, in Iowa City, IA. She worked side by side with her husband and children as they farmed in the area and Parker Pen for 15 years, while raising her family. She was a volunteer for Haven House for many years. She enjoyed gardening and doing yardwork, even in her older years she had a golf cart to work in her yard and liked watching game shows. Jean was a spunky lady, she liked to bring joy and a smile to everyone she met. She also liked to travel and do woodworking with her husband, Wesley. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them. She will be greatly missed! She was a member of Zion Lutheran, Center Township.
Jean is survived by 3 children: William (Susan) Krebs of Janesville, Debrah (Daniel) Pallmer of Spring Hill, FL and Bonnie (Ronald) Norman of Evansville; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; brother, Leslie (Edna) Torkilson of Clinton; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley; son, Wesley Krebs Jr.; and 3 siblings.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences or sharing of memories: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Krebs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
