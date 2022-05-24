Janesville, WI - Jean A. Farris, age 94, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born at home in Arena, Wisconsin on January 26, 1928; the daughter of Hugh Sr. and Violet (Coldwell) Roberts; and grew up on the family farm of which she loved sharing stories of her youth. Jean was a faithful and devout Christian, and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church for many years. She was a strong and hardworking lady, starting with her employment during World War II at Badger Ammunition Plant, continuing to work many different factory jobs; which included retiring after 23 years with Hufcor, where she met her life partner and best friend, Bill Powell. Some of her favorite things were betting on horse races, playing cards, socializing, music and dancing.
Jean is survived by her loving companion, Bill Powell; children: Dan (Audrey) Pope, Sandra (Paul) Aurit and Kevin (Laurie) Farris; grandchildren: Toby (Sherry) Cook, Byron (Kerry) Cook, Aaron (Jessica Williams) Cook, Amy (Thomas) Dwyer, Brad (Kristy) Aurit, Brian (Stephanie) Aurit, Adrian Farris, Derrick Farris, Stephanie (Nick) Villers and Nicole Schmidt; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 children: Rocky Farris and Carla Lyons; grandson, Kyle Cook; and 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
