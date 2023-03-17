Jean A. (Babcock) Thom

June 27, 1933 - March 3, 2023

Janesville, WI - Jean A. Thom passed away on March 3, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Jean was born on Tuesday, June 27, 1933, in Edgerton WI, to the late Leroy and Florence (Wille) Babcock. Jean married the late Karl F. Thom on September 13, 1952 at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. Karl was her forever love of 73 years.