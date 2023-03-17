Jean A. (Babcock) Thom

Janesville, WI - Jean A. Thom passed away on March 3, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Jean was born on Tuesday, June 27, 1933, in Edgerton WI, to the late Leroy and Florence (Wille) Babcock. Jean married the late Karl F. Thom on September 13, 1952 at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. Karl was her forever love of 73 years.
Jean spent her working career in numerous positions. She worked at Kmart, Walmart, Fashion Bug, JCPenney, and also in various factory positions.
Jean was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. She was a devoted servant of God singing in the church choir, taking communion to homebound members, delivering Meals on Wheels, and helping with the Wilson School breakfast program.
Jean enjoyed family activities. Most often you would find her keeping score for Karl's bowling team on Friday nights and bowling in her own Monday night league with her daughters and friend Sally Studt. Jean loved doing crossword puzzles to completion with Karl. Together they wore out many dictionaries. She loved to fish with her family. Jean also loved attending the Dunkin Donut Women's Softball team games. She was the fanatic in the stands, cheering the team to victory with Karl as the coach and her four girls as team members.
Jean leaves behind her three daughters, Vicki Thom, Nancy (Greg) Dziedzic, and Renae (Tom) Holloway; three grandchildren, Erin (Joel) Smerchek, Ryan Dziedzic, and Kelly Holloway; five great grandchildren, Zackary, Drake, Luke, and Brecken Smerchek and Stella Dziedzic; and a sister-in-law Linda Uden. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Karl; her daughter, Karliene; her parents, Leroy and Florence; sisters Madeline, Marian, Florence, Vera, Hazel, Leona, Violet, Kay and a brother Willard "Bud".
The funeral service for Jean will be on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, with Pastor Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 4:30 pm to time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Mercy Hospice or Willowick Memory Care Activity Music Fund. The family of Jean Thom expresses their deepest gratitude to the staff at Willowick Memory Care - Moments and to Mercyhealth Hospice for their tender care. A special thank you goes to Natasha, Shanon, Dawn, Anita, Alicia, Trevor, and Kim for the exceptional care and love shared with Jean and her family in her final days. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences.
Family will always remember how Jean responded to them whenever they asked her how she was doing..."I'm Fine, It's Fine, Everything's Fine".
Rest in peace dearest momma/ggma. We love you...."Let's get this show on the road"
