July 4, 1965 - June 8, 2020
Whitewater, WI -- Jay Steven Tuinstra, age 54 lost his battle with cancer on June 8, 2020. Jay was born to John and Audrey Tuinstra of Whitewater on July 4, 1965. While he lived most of his life in Whitewater, for the last sixteen years, he had resided in Madison and was most recently employed by the Madison Bus Company as a driver. In 1990, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, with a degree in psychology. He was predeceased by his father, John and survived by his mother Audrey, his brother John, his sisters Melody and Merrilee, and his three children: Elliot - age 14, Aiden and Abby both 13 years old. His children reside in Madison. Plans for a celebration of his life will be forthcoming. To share memories, photos and more information regarding a memorial service please visit "obitsonline.net"