September 23, 1979 - November 10, 2019

Milton, WI -- Jason R. Zinzow, 40, of Milton, WI, formerly of Elkhorn, WI, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home in Milton. He was born September 23, 1979 in Elkhorn, the son of the late Marvin A. Zinzow and Deanna Ventura. Jason graduated from Elkhorn Area High School Class of 1997. He married Abigail D. Pope on September 6, 2008 in Whitewater, WI. Jason was a very skilled carpenter. He enjoyed spending time outdoors on the boat, camping and hunting.

Jason is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Abigail; two sons, Kellan F. (age 10) and Breckan M. R. (age 6) Zinzow; his grandmother, Gwendolyn Zinzow; his aunts: Judy (Grant) Wiswell, Nancy (Jake) Jacobson and Pat Zinzow; dear cousins, Nathan (Natasha) Zinzow and Jeff (Shannon) Wiswell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Linda Pope; many cousins; extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin A. Zinzow and Deanna Ventura, grandfather, Marvin F. Zinzow and uncle, Michael Zinzow.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed towards Jason's sons, Kellan and Breckan Zinzow, in care of Abigail Zinzow. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Zinzow Family.