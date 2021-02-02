Jason Papcke

January 29, 2021
Delavan, WI - Jason John Papcke, age 43, of Delavan passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at home in Delavan. He was born in Elkhorn on August 7, 1977. Jason worked for many years at Southern Lakes Plumbing in Elkhorn. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, camping, classic cars, and the Chicago White Sox.
Jason is survived by his two children, Alexander Papcke and Ethan Papcke; a sister, Jamie Gallagher, of Delavan; mother, Donna Gallagher, of Delavan; grandmother, Darlene Papcke, of Delavan; father, Brad Gallagher, of Whitewater; ex-wife, Billiejo; aunt, Sheri (Steve) Papcke; niece, Brittany (John Hunter) Gallagher; nephew, Brayden Gallagher; two great nephews Eric and Kahleb Hunter; cousins, Brandon (Morgan) Papcke, and Andrew Gasch; and 2nd cousin, Carter Papcke.
Jason is preceded in death by his grandpa, Kenneth Papcke; uncle, Mike Papcke; and aunt, Penny Jo Papcke.
Public Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M - 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Private Family Services will be held following the visitation. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com