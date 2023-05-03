Jason Miller

Brookfield, WI - Jason Richard Miller age 45 of Brookfield, WI, went to be with Jesus on April 24, 2023, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, and faithful friend, Jason worked hard and lived by the words of Colossians 3:23. "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters." Jason was born on June 23, 1977, in Janesville, WI. His love of soccer started at a young age, and he played throughout his adult life. After graduating from Parker High School in 1995, Jason attended Marquette University, earning a degree in business administration, majoring in finance and marketing, and graduating summa cum laude in 1999. That same year he joined Diversified Management, Inc. As a Certified Financial Planner and a member of the Financial Planning Association, Jason served DMI Senior Vice President / Financial Adviser. While living in Milwaukee, Jason began to attend Eastbrook Church, where he met and married the love of his life, Kim. Jason deeply loved his wife and two sons, Scott and Tyler. Most of his free time was spent investing in their lives, serving as both a middle school basketball coach and assistant varsity soccer coach, as well as Booster Club President at Heritage Christian Schools in New Berlin. When not coaching, you could find Jason cheering on his boys at their many sporting events and with his family at Marquette basketball games (their dog is even named Marqy after Jason's alma mater). Jason is survived by his wife Kimberly (nee Wittkamper) Miller, his two sons Scott and Tyler, his parents Richard and Diane Miller, his sister Laura (Eric) Larson, and their twin children, Addison and Parker. He is also survived by his in-laws Thomas and Cathy Wittkamper, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Will and Tammy Dodson, and his three nieces Brooke, Jessica and Lindsey. His family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Clinical Cancer Center for their tremendous care. A memorial visitation will be held at Eastbrook Church, 5353 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee, WI., on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 4:45 PM. Celebration of life service will be at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Heritage Christian Schools because of Jason's deep gratitude to the school for its impact on the lives of his children. www.heritagechristianschools.org.
