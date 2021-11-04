Janesville, WI - Jason Dean Collins, age 43, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at home. He was born in Janesville on December 10, 1977, the son of Ivan D. Collins and Linda Melgard. He graduated from Parker High School in 1996. Jason worked for many years at Spectrum Charter Communications where he was an ROC Specialist and was well liked and respected. He had dealt with MS and other health issues for many years, but was able to keep his witty, sarcastic, humor throughout. He liked the renaissance, gaming on his computer, and reading. Jason was a great friend and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Jason is survived by his father, Ivan D. (Joyce Danielson) Collins; step father, Dan Zumstein; siblings: Ashlie (Kevin) Downing, Jade (Bob) Hanus, Stacy (Chad) Sullivan, Kelly (Ray) Risch, and Brandon (Kara) Danielson; 4 nephews: Brock Downing, Wyatt Hanus, Carter Risch, and Aiden Risch; 2 nieces, Jasper Hanus and Ellsie Downing; grandparents, Phillip and Artis Zumstein; aunts and uncles: Brenda (Carl) Christian, Jeanne (Peter) Anathan, Wanda Heyerdahl, Mike (Barb) Collins, Gary (Lisa) Collins, and Dale (Rhonda) Collins; cousins: Cory Webb, Chad (Jodi) Christian, Nicholas (Kylee) Heyerdahl, Bruce (Yvonne) Heyerdahl, Deb Heyerdahl, Darcy Pitkin, Shelly (Cory) Besch, Justin (Hannah) Collins, Tyler (Amber) Collins, Amber (Andrew) Hatleback, Andrea (A.J.) Cirillis, Deborah Carr, Donald (Rochelle) Zumstein, David (Mary) Zumstein, Jackie (James) Lee, James (Kristi) Zumstein, Scott Carr, Kelly Carr, Jared (Lisa) Zumstein, Tim Zumstein, and Rachel Zumstein; special friend, Joyel Spoden; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda on June 20, 2021, and grandparents, Dick and Janet Melgard, and Robert and Shirley Collins; uncles and aunt: Randy Collins, Gordon Heyerdahl, Terry Carr, and Katherine Collins.
Services will be held at a later time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
