Jason A. Knox

August 10, 1978 - February 3, 2023

Janesville, WI - Jason A. Knox, age 44, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born in Janesville on August 10, 1978; the son of Matthew and Suzanne (Baldwin) Knox. Jason enjoyed mountain bike riding with his friends and movie nights with his son. He was loved by all those who knew him. Jason's family and friends will miss him dearly as they struggle with his sudden and unexpected passing.

