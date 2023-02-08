Janesville, WI - Jason A. Knox, age 44, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born in Janesville on August 10, 1978; the son of Matthew and Suzanne (Baldwin) Knox. Jason enjoyed mountain bike riding with his friends and movie nights with his son. He was loved by all those who knew him. Jason's family and friends will miss him dearly as they struggle with his sudden and unexpected passing.
He is survived by his son, Caleb Nyhus; and siblings, Misty Knox and Kevin (April) Knox; nieces and nephew: Samantha James, Tina James, Tabitha James, and Jesse James; 11 great nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and good friends. Jason is preceded in death by his parents.
A time of sharing will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Family and friends will be gathering at Sammy's Hilltop immediately following from 2:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., 3333 N. County Rd. E, Janesville, WI, 53548. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Knox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.