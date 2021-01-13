November 3, 1972 - January 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jared Samuel Swenson, age 48, passed away from advanced lung cancer on 1.9.2021 surrounded by family & friends in his home. Jared was born to Francis Swenson and Sherilyn Aures on November 3, 1972 in Edgerton. He grew up in Milton and graduated from Milton High School. Throughout the years he had many adventures and worked in various vocations as his family grew. None, however, was as loved as his job working in maintenance at Freedom Graphics in Milton. After years of disability from kidney disease and back surgery, he was so proud to be able to work again and often picked up overtime hours to support his family. Jared was a big presence with strong opinions and many interests. He was always completely and unashamedly himself! While his many interests included tattooing, Star Wars (Chewbacca was his favorite), art and motorcycles just to name a few - his true passion was his family. Late night chats with his kids and taking 'date night' drives with his wife Cheryl to spy out local wildlife and to watch deer were his greatest loves. He loved his family ferociously.
Jared is survived by his wife Cheryl, children Sloan, Joseph, Jacob, Taylor, Amber, parents Francis Swenson & Sherilyn Aures, brother Derek Swenson, sister Tanya Adkins & Bill Dubinski (Kallisty, Taytum) mother in-law Lucy Dewey, in-laws Renae & Chad Easton (Bennett, Spencer), Stacie & Sam Rusch (Anna Beth, Maddie, Rayann, Cooper). He is preceded in death by his grandparents Francis and Bernice Swenson, Harry and Alice Bowring and father in-law David Dewey.
In person services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Street, Janesville, WI. Visitation will be 11 am until time of service at noon, luncheon will follow.
All in person services will be socially distanced with cleaning protocols and masks required for everybody's safety. For the luncheon, we ask that families sit with people from their own household and again, be properly masked when visiting with others. We love you all and want to keep everybody healthy.
LIVE online streaming of the funeral will also be available at:
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to help cover expenses.
Cash or check payments can be made directly to Cheryl Swenson.