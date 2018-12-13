July 9, 1979 - December 9, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Jared Paul Swanson, age 39, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at U.W. Hospital in Madison. He was born on July 9, 1979, in Hancock, Michigan, the son of Rev. John and Jane (VanDinter) Swanson. Jared earned his Bachelor's Degree in Communications (with a minor in Spanish) from Wheaton College in 2001. His dream was to use his gift of communication by serving as a pastor in the inner-cities of Chicago. Towards this end, Jared participated in ministry outreach to the youth of Cabrini-Green and Cook County Juvenile Detention Center while he attended Wheaton College. Jared was a young man who devoted his life to God by loving and serving others, constantly sharing the hope that can be found in Jesus. In February 2002, Jared suffered a traumatic brain injury while skiing. Although Jared's life changed after the accident, his love for others remained. Whether you were a family member, caregiver, or friend, you were guaranteed to be greeted with his kiss, hug, and smile. While his family and friends are sad to see Jared leave this earth, they are rejoicing that he is now worshipping with Jesus - fully restored.
Jared is survived by his mother, Jane Swanson; siblings: Justin (Anne) Swanson, Julia (Mike) Hess, Jordan (Stephanie) Swanson, Joelle (Garrett) DeMeyer, and Jaimee Swanson; grandmother, Ruth Swanson; grandfather, Robert VanDinter; nephews and nieces: Maxwell, Evan, Liam, Declan, Griffin, Wrenley, Charles, Ruth, Meilah, Maddax, Aurora, and two more on the way.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. John C. Swanson (2013); his grandfather, Paul G. Swanson (2011); his grandmother, Ruth G. VanDinter (2006); and his cousin Jens T. Thomsen (2015).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018, at RIVER HILLS COMMUNITY CHURCH in Janesville, with Pastor Aaron White officiating. Visitation will also be held on Friday at the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery for family and extended relatives. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online obituary and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to extend special thanks to all of Jared's caregivers who faithfully attended to Jared over the last 16 plus years. Deepest love and gratitude especially to Steve Burri, Nordis Knutson, Charity Fisher, and Don Groshan who walked these last days/years with Jared.
