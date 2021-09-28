Janesville, WI - Janine A. Calkins, age 58, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born at Edgewater Hospital in Chicago on October 28, 1962; the daughter of Alvin and Eileen (Frank) Fixler. She was raised in Wilmette, IL and graduated from Avoca Grammar School and New Trier High School. Janine was a member of the gymnastics team while at Avoca Grammar School. She went on to Western Illinois University and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Janine married her loving husband and best friend, Randy Calkins on October 5, 2002, in Janesville and they were blessed with 18 years of marriage before her passing. She worked as the Environmental Services Coordinator for Mercy Health Systems for many years, and could be best described as a fun and loving woman. Janine absolutely loved baking and tending to the flowers in her garden. She made many wonderful memories with family traveling throughout the years to Germany, Canada, and may areas within the United States.
Janine is survived by her husband, Randy Calkins; parents, Alvin and Eileen Fixler; brother, Steven (Julie) Fixler; mother and father in-law, LuAnn and Gene Calkins; brothers in-law: David (Julie) Calkins and Jody (Bonnie) Calkins; and many extended members of her family and friends.
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. In observance of Janine's Jewish Faith, please refrain from sending flowers, but instead feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in her memory. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences, guestbook, and to view a livestreaming of the service, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Janine Calkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
