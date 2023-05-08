Janice Zastrow

Fort Atkinson, WI - Janice Margaret Zastrow, 80 went home to heaven to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Blackhawk Senior Residence in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Janice was born on August 30, 1942 in Sullivan, Wisconsin to Albert and Levora (Roethel) Zastrow.
Janice attended a one room schoolhouse located in Sullivan, Wisconsin until third grade. She graduated from Fort Atkinson Senior High School in 1961. Janice then started working at First National Bank (Premier Bank) in Fort Atkinson for over 40 years.
Janice attended Madison College to pursue a degree in photography. She started a business called JZ Photography that She enjoyed for many years. During all her worldwide travels her camera was her constant companion. Every year she would attend the national photography conference to hone her skills.
Janice also loved gardening, traveling and singing in the choir at St. Paul's church in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Janice learned to play the accordion at a very young age. She was involved in the Fort Atkinson Women's Club where she made many friends. Janice's faith and relationship to the Lord was a very important part of her life and carried her through all of life's circumstances.
Janice is survived by her great nephew Steve (Shelly) Brace of Janesville, Wisconsin, great niece Jan Foreman, cousin Carol of Fort Atkinson, nephew Derek Zastrow, godson's Wayne Plechaty and Patrick Arndt, special friend Steve Gross, many wonderful friends and relatives and her beloved cat Emma Rose.
Janice was proceeded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother Ronald Zastrow and her beloved cats Missy and Cadi Belle.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin with Pastor Vik officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Sullivan, Wisconsin. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Touched by A Paw, a no-kill cat rescue in Whitewater, Wisconsin where Janice adopted all of her cats.