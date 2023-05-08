Janice Zastrow

August 30, 1942 - April 29, 2023

Fort Atkinson, WI - Janice Margaret Zastrow, 80 went home to heaven to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Blackhawk Senior Residence in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Janice was born on August 30, 1942 in Sullivan, Wisconsin to Albert and Levora (Roethel) Zastrow.