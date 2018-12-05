March 3, 1927 - December 2, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Janice Neville passed away at age 91 and 9 months, on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at her Ridgestone Assisted Living residence in Elkhorn. She was born March 3, 1927 in Lake Geneva, WI to Frank and Lulu (Edmonds) Freitag, and was baptized and confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran, never having missed a day of Sunday school. She graduated with the Class of 1945 from Lake Geneva High School. Janice worked as a bookkeeper for Schultz Bros. Dime Store in Lake Geneva, until her marriage to Frederick Clausen in 1950. They moved to Elkhorn in the early 50's, where they owned and operated Clausen's Villa Cafe, and had two children. Jan later worked at The Elk Restaurant. In 1963, Janice and Donald Neville were married in Elkhorn. They had two children, and after Don's death, (also on December 2) in 1979, Janice courageously faced life as a single parent.
Survivors include her children: James (Maxine) Clausen of Lake Geneva, LuAnn (Ellen Zander) Clausen of Cambridge, WI, Penny (Michael) Rasmussen of Elkhorn, and Kenny Neville of Sullivan, IN. Her grandchildren are: James (Dawn) Clausen Jr. of Trinity, FL, Jonathon (Leigh) Clausen of Coram, MT, Katelyn Rasmussen of Madison, and Megan Rasmussen of East Troy; great grandchildren are: Natalie, Peerce, and Kaycee Clausen; her god-daughter is Rebecca Smith Peterson. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; beloved brother, Clarence "Bud" Freitag; and brother, Howard.
Our mom could have (but didn't) write expert advice articles for home and family magazines with titles that would have included: "How to stretch a dollar and balance your checkbook to the penny into your 90's," "When's the best time to break my block when playing Parcheesi?" "20 sites to see on a ride around Geneva Lake," "Tips for survival while babysitting twin grand-daughters," "Make Fluff salad your family's favorite," and finally the one that could have (but didn't) make her a millionaire, "How to listen to your kids and give non-judgmental advice and unconditional love." Our mom was a wise woman of few words, but a master of facial expressions.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 7, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Lake Geneva, with Pastor Karl Schultz officiating. Burial will be at Walworth Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva and Friday after 10 a.m. in church. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran. To sign the online guest registry, go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
The family extends sincere thanks to our mom's caregivers at Ridgestone, and to Tori Windler Rollins, who helped with personal care both before and after mom moved to Ridgestone. In years long past, Jan babysat and cared for Tori, which makes this a wonderful "circle of life" story.
