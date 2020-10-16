Janice Marie Jan Mazurek

October 6, 2020
Janesville, WI - Janice Marie Mazurek, 73, of Janesville, WI, passed away, October 6, 2020, from glioblastoma. Jan was born in 1947 to the late Joseph and Emily Sirvinskis in the Clearing neighborhood of Chicago, IL. Jan was a graduate of Mount Assisi Academy in Lemont, IL. She was married for 47 years to her high school sweetheart, the late John C. "Jack" Mazurek. Jan lived in many cities throughout her life, but she was always a South Side Chicago girl at heart. Jan was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Janesville, a member and volunteer of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, and made many dresses for Clothing for Children in Appalachia. Jan was a retired florist and an avid seamstress, quilter, knitter, decorator and crafter. Known as Grammie, Nanny Jany and G-Ma by her grandchildren, one of Jan's greatest joys was making dresses for her granddaughters and costumes, quilts, and blankets for all her grandchildren.
Jan is survived by daughters, Kassandra (Andy) Walbrun of Waunakee, WI, and Hilary (Tom) Chipley of Memphis, TN; and her four beloved grandchildren: Ella and Henry Chipley, and Ben and Grace Walbrun. Jan is also survived by her sister, Cathryn (Ray) Bray; and her brother, Joseph (Nancy) Sirvinskis, Jr.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Trinity Episcopal Church in Janesville, WI, or The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary in Janesville, WI. A celebration of Jan Mazurek's life will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church in Memphis at a later date.
Eternal rest grant unto Jan, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace.