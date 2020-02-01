August 1, 1938 - January 29, 2020

Evansville, WI. -- Janice Mae Grenawalt, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 1, 1938 in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Sturdevant) Wilson. Janice married Eugene Grenawalt on October 18, 1958 in St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2014. She enjoyed farming, fishing, gardening and being outdoors. Her love in life was spending time with her children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Sandra (Wesley) Hauri of Evansville, Linda (Randy) Dean of Brodhead, Terry (John) Franklin of Oregon, Becky (Doug) Patterson, Jan (Paul) Diener, both of Evansville, a brother, Daryl Wilson of Idaho, grandchildren: Amy (Dave), Michael, Logan (Jodi), Hannah (Sebastian), Emily, Grace, Matthew, Molly (Hayden), Joshua (Gabby), Margo, Lauren; great-grandchildren: Thomas, Olivia, Aubree, Hailey, Kathryn, Charlotte, George, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Eugene; sisters, Jean and Clarice; and brother, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville, with Chaplain Robert Groth officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com