Janice M. Smith

January 14, 1942 - October 11, 2022

Delavan, WI - Janice M. Smith, age 80, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at home. She was born in Fargo, ND on January 14, 1942 to Theodore and Elizabeth (Lindner) Piper. Janice was united in marriage to Lyle Smith on December 9, 1961 in North Dakota. Lyle passed away on February 22, 2001. Janice was an LPN at Willowfield, Lakeland Nursing Home, and Williams Bay Care Center. She was a member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church in Elkhorn and served as a Ladies Aide member. She also loved spending time with her pet dogs.

