Delavan, WI - Janice M. Smith, age 80, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at home. She was born in Fargo, ND on January 14, 1942 to Theodore and Elizabeth (Lindner) Piper. Janice was united in marriage to Lyle Smith on December 9, 1961 in North Dakota. Lyle passed away on February 22, 2001. Janice was an LPN at Willowfield, Lakeland Nursing Home, and Williams Bay Care Center. She was a member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church in Elkhorn and served as a Ladies Aide member. She also loved spending time with her pet dogs.
Janice is survived by her children, Cynthia (Brian) Rickman, of Janesville, Timothy (Debbie) Smith, of St. Paul, MN, Matthew (Tracy) Smith, of Darien, and Andrew Smith, of Delavan; 10 grandchildren, Theodore, Elijah, and Brina Rickman, of Janesville, and Jennifer, Jonathon, and Benjamin, of St. Paul MN, and Nicholas, Nichole, Nathan and Noah Smith, of Darien; many great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Erickson, JoAnn Nomeland, and Katherine Satrom; and many nieces and nephews.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; and two brothers, Harold and Theodore.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at Sugar Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Smith as a living tribute
