April 9, 1944 - February 8, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Janice M. Lewis, age 75, of Janesville, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Iowa, on April 9, 1944, the daughter of Charles and Genevieve (Trask) Hoover. Janice married John "Jack" Lewis on August 19, 1961.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Lewis; three children: Jim (Darci) Lewis, Lisa (Jim) Majewski, Mike (Andi) Lewis; seven grandchildren: JD (Tammy) Lewis, Jim (Kendra Usher) Lewis, Tyler Glass, Bentley Glass, Jordan (Nick) Dresdow, Sam Majewski, Morgan Lewis; five great grandchildren: Brodey, Cole, Harper, Hayden, Quentin; her mother, Genevieve Hoover; two siblings, Joyce (Ken) Yanchik, Jeff (Colleen) Hoover; many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hoover; her daughter, Shelly Glass; her sister, Judy Welch; and her grandson, Alex Lewis.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Jefferson County Cancer Collation, www.jcocc.org or the www.curesma.org. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com