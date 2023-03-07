Janice Lee (Julseth) "Jan" Gibbs

May 25, 1946 - September 22, 2022 Ocala, FL - Jan Gibbs, age 76, died on Thursday September 22nd in Ocala Florida after her battle with various illnesses. She was the wife of Robert "Bob" Gibbs for 43 years, whom proceeded her in death. Together they raised two sons in Evansville Wi. where she worked many years as a grocery clerk, work she truly loved. Jan knew everybody and everybody knew Jan. Jan was the daughter of Chester Milo Julseth and Alberta Beatrice Klien of Stoughton. Sister to David (deceased), Dennis and Dale. She is survived by two sons, Robert "Rob" W. Gibbs Jr. (Tammy) of Brodhead, Troy W.Gibbs (Shari) of Ocala Florida, four grandchildren Dominic (Maddie), Morgan (Tracy), Tanner (Becca) and Callie, and four great grandchildren Lila, Evolet, Daisy and Lennon. Jan's remains will be reunited with her beloved husband's on her birthday at their happy place. A celebration of life will be planned for the summer in Evansville Wi. Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, sister, family and friend you are Loved, Missed and Never Forgotten!
