Janice L (Leitz) "Jan" Thompson

August 25, 1936 - August 18, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON—Janice "Jan" L. (Leitz) Thompson, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services. She was born in Edgerton, on August 25, 1936 to the late Verner and Helen (Fritzke) Leitz. She grew up on a farm on Miles Road and graduated from Edgerton High School in 1954.
She met the love of her life, Glenn Thompson, at the Ace Hi Roller Rink. After he returned from his service in Korea they were married on Dec 3, 1955. It was the start of a great partnership, and led to a life of dancing, cards, travel, work, and parenthood.
The couple's first home was in Platteville, where Janice served as Glenn's tutor, helping him with college and later graduate school. The first of their two children, Randy and Sue, were born there. Their third child, Steve, was born in Sparta.
Their next stop was in Sheboygan County. Although Janice was busy with three young children, she also found the time to teach Sunday school, be a 4-H leader and serve on the PTA. She was also a secretary for the Sheboygan and the Sheboygan Falls school systems
When Glenn's career took him to Madison, the couple returned to their roots, building a home on Cox Road, close to Janice's childhood home and around the corner from Thompson family farm. Janice took a job at the UW-Madison School of Education, and she and Glenn made the commute together. After retirement, she helped her son Steve on his dairy farm.
Janice was an active member of Central Lutheran Church, serving on the social committee and participating in Crazy Quilters.
Glenn liked to say that Janice was the family's PR person. She had an open, genuine smile, and enjoyed socializing. If you stopped by her house, she would greet you with "Well, hello!" Next would come the offer of something to eat. Her holiday meals were legendary.
Janice was the foundation of her family. She provided balance, humor and an abundance of love. Janice was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but most of all she loved Glenn, her partner of 65 years.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn; three children: Randy (Catherine Idzerda) Thompson of Edgerton, Sue (Dave Wedl) Thompson of Dousman, Steve (Kathy) Thompson of Edgerton; five grandchildren: David Thompson, Kristin (Eric Williams) Thompson, Stacie (Marvin) Mugazia, Ryan Wedl, and Kelsey Wedl; five great grandchildren: Jackson, Jessa, Brooklyn, Isaiah and Ezekiel; sister-in-law Virginia Leitz, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald Leitz; father-and mother-in-law, Clifford and Fannie Thompson; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws Clarence and Dorothy Reddy, Larry and Lona Albrecht; and sisters-in-laws Ruth Thompson and Cleve Thompson.
Funeral services will take place at noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton, with the Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Burial will follow at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Masks are recommended at the funeral home and required at the church. Memorials may be made to Central Lutheran Church or to the Edgerton Hospital and Health Services. For on-line condolences, www.apfelfuneral .com