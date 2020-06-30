Janice "Jan" Schefelker

November 3, 1926 - June 22, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Janice I. "Jan" Schefelker, 93, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Lutheran Home, Milwaukee, WI. She was born November 3, 1926 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Edmond S. and Irene (Orton) Phillips. Jan was a graduate of Janesville High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in English and Spanish from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Her first teaching job was as a high school English and Spanish teacher in Stoughton, WI. She met her husband, G. Irving (Irv) Schefelker, while renting a room from Irv's parents. They were married on February 28, 1953 in Janesville, WI, and moved to Beloit shortly afterwards, as he took a job as a pharmacist working at Drekmeier's Pharmacy. He predeceased her on April 18, 2000.
Jan spent the past 7 years in Milwaukee, living at Luther Manor, but Beloit was her true home. Jan loved Beloit and enjoyed being part of the community. First and foremost, Jan was a homemaker, and took pride in keeping up her home. She worked as a substitute teacher for 13 years in the Turner School District. She was very active in the community, and held leadership roles in the Beloit Intermediate Women's Club, served as Past-President for the P.E.O. Chapter Y, participated in the ELCA Women's Group with Our Savior's Lutheran. Jan looked forward to her monthly bridge club group, and volunteered for 15 years for Beloit Memorial Hospital, where she greeted people at the fourth-floor desk.
Jan's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She loved Sunday dinners with family and extended family. She looked forward to holidays, and spent time meticulously decorating and planning for gatherings. She loved to travel with her family and trips with Irv in their retirement. Most memorable trips included cruises to the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Hawaii, as well as trips to Europe. Mostly they enjoyed road trips throughout the state of Wisconsin. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and socializing. She took opportunities to attend many events, including courses offered through Beloit College and attending plays at the Beloit Little Theatre and the American Players Theater in Spring Green. All events were special as long as she was with people and having conversations with all her friends. She loved being part of any event! Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Each held a special place in her heart. She loved visiting all of the grandchildren, and she made great effort to attend special events in their lives.
Jan was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit prior to moving to Milwaukee. While in Milwaukee, she attended Mount Carmel Lutheran Church with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Susan (Ray) Vaughan of Austin, TX, Carole (Lew) Lewandowski of Mequon, WI, Beth Schefelker of Milwaukee, WI, and Richard (Kitty) Schefelker of Menomonee Falls, WI; eight grandchildren: Phillip, Bradley and Carolyn Vaughan, Elizabeth and Alexander Lewandowski, Juliette, Georgia and Cosette Schefelker; two great-grandchildren, J.C. Ray and Jordan Butler. She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and brother.
Visitation of remembrance for Jan will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Tony Dusso and Pastor Jim Greear co-officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Masks are required for both the visitation and the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caritas of Beloit, or P.E.O. Chapter Y. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com