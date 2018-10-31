Janice "Jan" Okas

March 8, 1955 - October 25, 2018
Charleston, SC/Verona, WI/Janesville, WI -- Janice "Jan" Marie Okas, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly from heart disease on Thursday, October 25, 2018. The daughter of Thurlow "Joe" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Carlstrom) Bouton, Jan was born on March 8, 1955, in Janesville, WI. Jan grew up in the Janesville-Milton area where she attended elementary and high school. Jan continued her education graduating with a Bachelors of Arts in History and Political Science from Milton College in 1977, where she met her husband Roger. Roger and Jan were married in Janesville on October 7, 1978. The couple lived and raised their family in the Janesville and Madison/Verona areas in Wisconsin. Roger and Jan loved their children and grandchildren very much. Together they enjoyed traveling to Longboat Key, FL, Tomahawk, WI, South Carolina, Ireland, Italy, and many other places. They had a gift for hospitality and served countless family and friends with Roger's cooking and Jan's baking. Packer and Badger games were longtime favorites, as game days were such fun times spent together. Jan loved her Catholic faith, and tried to stay close to God through the Catholic Church, in her work, in her family, and in the values she tried to live by. While in the Madison area, most recently Jan worked at Edgewood Campus School. After Roger's passing in April of 2017, Jan relocated to Charleston, SC, to be close to her children and grandchildren. In Charleston, Jan was enjoying her new position as Administrative Assistant to the Mayor of Charleston. Though life without Roger brought Jan great sadness, she was very grateful to have lived close to her children and grandchildren for the past year and a half. Together, they enjoyed seeing the new sites of Charleston, watching Stephanie's children in their various school and athletic events, and attending all of Michael's theatrical performances. Jan loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. Scarlett enjoyed shopping trips and spending time with Grandma Jan. Hadley and Anson loved to swim and color with Nana. Barry was Nana's best helper whether it was flowers that needed planting, heavy lifting, rooting for the same sports teams, or sharing a treat. Jan was Michael's biggest fan and the best audience member, always attending more than one performance of every musical or play he was in.
Jan is survived by children Michael P. Okas and Stephanie L. (Chad) Alvarez; grandchildren Scarlett Elizabeth, Barry John Thomas, Hadley Ruby, and Anson Michael Antonio Alvarez, and her beloved dog "Annie." She was predeceased by a brother, Dale Edward Bouton; her husband Roger Paul Okas; and her parents.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018 at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Avenue, Madison, with Rev. Msgr. Michael Burke officiating and Fr. Robert Evenson as concelebrant. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018 at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville, WI, where she will join her husband, parents and brother. Jan will be prayed for during the Mass intentions at Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC at 9 a.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018, followed by a gathering and remembrance at 11 a.m. at The Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen Street, Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Maria Goretti Parish Madison, Edgewood Campus School Madison, Church of the Nativity Charleston, Ashley Hall Charleston, or Charleston Day School. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
