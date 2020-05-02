October 19, 1930 - April 29, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Janice Ila Rasmussen passed away peacefully at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1930 in Union Township, WI. In 1949, she married A. Richard (Dick) Rasmussen of Evansville and together they began their family. She worked for Maas/Hagen Insurance Agency from 1964 until retirement. She was a member of Oak Grove Church, Evansville, and was actively involved over the years. She was also a member of Eastern Star.
Some of her fondest memories were camping with her husband, Dick, and daughters at Gibbs Lake as well as volunteering as a 4-H leader and Girl Scout leader. In her later years she also enjoyed volunteering at the EECC Care Closet. For many years she and Dick created beautiful crafts that they would sell at various craft shows.
Janice is survived by her three daughters: Cheryl (Dave Hedlin) of Ottawa, IL, Lorri (David) Holz of Rogers, AR, Jill (Jim) Serpe of Waukesha; her grandchildren: Heidi Legare, Chad (Zoe) Holz, Todd Butzen, Carly (Rob) Kubes, Mallory (Craig) Lakatos, Meredith (Jeremy) Gritton; great-grandchildren: Bailey Legare, Brodie, Sadie, Hudson Holz, Avery, Chase Lakatos, Landon, Adalyn, Sophia Gritton; brother, Lee (Carol) Leeder; sister-in-law, Marita (Jack) Leeder, Barbara (Dean) Leeder, Dee Leeder. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys Leeder; brothers: Frank Leeder, Jack Leeder, Elwyn Leeder, Daryl Leeder, Dean Leeder, Dale Leeder and Rodney Leeder; sister-in-laws: Therese (Dale), Alice (Rodney), Dorothy (Daryl), and Deloris (Elwyn)
A private graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery. A memorial service is being planned for October 2020, when all can gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Oak Grove Church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at wardhurtley.com