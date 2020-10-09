February 26, 1945 - October 2, 2020
Tempe, AZ - Janice Hazel Graham Howard, age 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday October 2, 2020, after a short illness. Jan was born in Mediapolis (Burlington), IA on February 26, 1945. She married Robert L. Howard on September 18, 1965 in Janesville, WI, and co-operated Blackhawk Laundromat and Dry Cleaners with him. In 1996, Bob and Jan retired to Victor, MT where Jan worked for Hamilton athletic clubs (River Bend and Canyons) until they moved in 2012 to Tempe, AZ.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Hazel Graham; her sisters, Frances Morger and Evelyn (Jack) Baker; her brother, Bob (Claudia) Graham; and her husband, Robert "Bob" Howard. Jan is survived by her four children: Jill (Tom) Allen, Brenda (Rob) Fullmer, Darryl (Jen Hanson) Howard, and Danell Howard; extended family; and friends.
The family is planning a private family gathering in Tempe, AZ and will plan a future celebration of life in Hamilton, MT. Bob and Jan were lifetime members of the National Park Service (https://www.nps.gov) and most enjoyed Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Government protection of these lands has been lifted to allow oil and gas drilling in our national parks. If you would like to honor Jan (and Bob), please donate to the Wilderness Society and help protect these parks for future generations https://act.wilderness.org/onlineactions/4mhRL26jREyR2rtwiWotng2.